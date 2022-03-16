Advertisement

Local organization is offering free heating assistance

WTAP News @ 6
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Community Resources Incorporated is offering free heating system repairs for people with heating issues where they live - whether you’re a home owner or renter.

It’s aimed towards people with unsafe heating systems, no heating systems, or inefficient heating systems and it’s called the Emergency Repair and Replacement program.

You qualify if you are at 60% or below of the median income in West Virginia. That means a gross monthly income of $2,005 or less for a household of one, $2,621 for a household of two, $3,238 for a household of three, $3,855 for a household of four, $4,472 for a household of five, $5,088 for a household of six, etc.

It’s available to both home owners and renters. The program can work with multiple different kinds of heating systems from boilers, to natural gas, to electric, and everything in between.

An emergency space heater can be provided while contractors work on your system.

Mary Hammons, the coordinator for the program, has seen it make a difference in people’s lives.

“It makes them more comfortable as well as they’re able to go to sleep and not worry about if they’re going to wake up in the morning with no heat,” she said.

If you want to apply, you can call your local DHHR office, or the Community Resources Incorporated office at 304-893-9860 and ask for Mary Hammons, or you can apply online at mylitt.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Larry D. Burton Obit
Obituary: Burton, Larry D.
William Nutter Trial Update
Jim Mathers Obit
Obituary: Mathers, Jim
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel

Latest News

Pleasants Power Station to be deactivated or sold, company says
Cone N Shake expanding to the former Third Street Deli location
Cone N Shake expanding to the former Third Street Deli location
Ohio State Highway Patrol informs people to be mindful on the road for St. Patrick’s Day
Ohio State Highway Patrol informs people to be mindful on the road for St. Patrick’s Day
Marseant D. Wellman, 35, of Columbus, Ohio
Columbus man arrested on multiple drug charges in Meigs County