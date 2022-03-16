Local organization is offering free heating assistance

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Community Resources Incorporated is offering free heating system repairs for people with heating issues where they live - whether you’re a home owner or renter.

It’s aimed towards people with unsafe heating systems, no heating systems, or inefficient heating systems and it’s called the Emergency Repair and Replacement program.

You qualify if you are at 60% or below of the median income in West Virginia. That means a gross monthly income of $2,005 or less for a household of one, $2,621 for a household of two, $3,238 for a household of three, $3,855 for a household of four, $4,472 for a household of five, $5,088 for a household of six, etc.

It’s available to both home owners and renters. The program can work with multiple different kinds of heating systems from boilers, to natural gas, to electric, and everything in between.

An emergency space heater can be provided while contractors work on your system.

Mary Hammons, the coordinator for the program, has seen it make a difference in people’s lives.

“It makes them more comfortable as well as they’re able to go to sleep and not worry about if they’re going to wake up in the morning with no heat,” she said.

If you want to apply, you can call your local DHHR office, or the Community Resources Incorporated office at 304-893-9860 and ask for Mary Hammons, or you can apply online at mylitt.com.

