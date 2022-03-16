Obituary: Cantwell, Nina Ovella

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nina Ovella Cantwell, 82, of Walker, passed away March 15, 2022, at her residence.

She was born December 31, 1939, in Spencer, WV; a daughter to the late Roy and Thelma Tucker (Talkington).

Surviving Nina are her 4 children Mike Cantwell (Beth), Dave Cantwell (Dianna), Janet Hanna, and Mark Tucker (Amy); her sister Marla Cantwell; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Richard Cantwell and her best friend William Cantwell.

Funeral Services for Nina will be held Saturday, March 19th, at 5 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation hours will be held the same day from 3-5pm.

Nina’s remains will be cremated following the services, as per the family’s wishes.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made toward Nina’s funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.