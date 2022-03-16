Advertisement

Obituary: Cantwell, Nina Ovella

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Nina Ovella Cantwell Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nina Ovella Cantwell, 82, of Walker, passed away March 15, 2022, at her residence.

She was born December 31, 1939, in Spencer, WV; a daughter to the late Roy and Thelma Tucker (Talkington).

Surviving Nina are her 4 children Mike Cantwell (Beth), Dave Cantwell (Dianna), Janet Hanna, and Mark Tucker (Amy); her sister Marla Cantwell; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Richard Cantwell and her best friend William Cantwell.

Funeral Services for Nina will be held Saturday, March 19th, at 5 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation hours will be held the same day from 3-5pm.

Nina’s remains will be cremated following the services, as per the family’s wishes.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made toward Nina’s funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Larry D. Burton Obit
Obituary: Burton, Larry D.
William Nutter Trial Update
Jim Mathers Obit
Obituary: Mathers, Jim
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel

Latest News

Rose Marie Christopher Warden Obit
Obituary: Warden, Rose Marie Christopher
Penelope J. Passavant (Penny) Obit
Obituary: Passavant, Penelope J. (Penny)
Christopher “Michael” Walker II Obit
Obituary: Walker II, Christopher “Michael”
Susan Annalea Hoffman Isner Obit
Obituary: Isner, Susan Annalea Hoffman