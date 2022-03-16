Obituary: Isner, Susan Annalea Hoffman

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Susan Annalea Hoffman Isner, 80, of Marietta, OH, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

She was born on April 11, 1941, in Moatsville, WV to the late Arlin James and Mary Mattilea (Blake) Hoffman. She married the late Robert F. (Bobby) Isner on March 15, 1962, in Tacy, WV.

Susan loved spending time with her fiance, children and grandchildren. Susan also dearly loved fishing, watching the birds and her dogs. She was also a caregiver for over 30 years for disabled people.She is survived by her fiance, Jerry Brown; her children, Robert “Marty” Isner (Theresa), Kirk Isner (Sinda); grandchildren, Cody and Jared Isner all of Marietta. Her brother, Gary (Janet) Hoffman and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Franklin Isner; her brothers, Frank, Danny, and David Hoffman and sister, Violet Campbell.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Terry Schmelzenbach officiating. Entombment will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 12 PM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Rd., Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.