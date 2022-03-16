Obituary: Passavant, Penelope J. (Penny)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Penelope J. Passavant (Penny), born November 24, 1943, passed to her eternal home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. She is well known locally as a teacher, curriculum developer, technology coordinator, and teacher trainer. Penny was a pioneer in bringing computers to Marietta schools in the 1980s. Her passion for technology brought many colleagues and friends to the “online” world. She devoted her life to teaching, and generations of students call her their “favorite.”

Penny, as the oldest of four girls, was born teaching. She used that platform to encourage her younger sisters in early learning, playing games, and outdoor activities. The “ball field” was beside the barn where neighborhood whiffle ball games were played on long summer days. She took great care to “lime” the baselines for a professional touch. Penny’s raised eyebrow was enough to bring her ornery “children” back to the fold.

Penny graduated from Matamoras High School in 1961 and received her undergraduate and later her advanced degrees from Ohio University. After college, she began her teaching career at Marion Elementary School, but later taught at Putnam, Harmar and Washington Elementary in Marietta. She eventually left the classroom to pursue curriculum and technology development.

Upon retirement from Marietta Schools, Penny continued her career with Educational Technology of Southeast Ohio where she was involved in teacher training. She finished her career by returning to the classroom, this time at St. Mary’s Catholic School in technology education. She was a longtime member of the educational sorority, ADK. Penny leaves behind a scholarship fund through the Marietta Community Foundation for students interested in technology.

Penny played softball with the Harold Hadley women’s fast pitch team that competed across the state. Also, in her early adult years, Penny had a great love for European sports cars. Racing in local derbies, she was always willing to include her sisters and friends in her pursuits. Penny was an avid baseball card collector and with her sister, Janet, spent her childhood collecting. To this day they have a collection that raises the eyebrows of the most devoted collectors.

Penny loved movies and music. Her knowledge of both was impressive, and she was quick to offer her “picks and pans.”

She leaves behind three sisters, Janet Hudspeth (John), Susan Smith, Tina Payne (Carl) and her longtime friend, Sue Clegg. She loved her nephews Jared Perrine (Abby), Christian Hudspeth (Moriah), Luke Hontz (Robin), Joseph Payne, and niece Annabella Payne.

She was preceded in death by her biological father, Frank Passavant, whose plane was shot down December 22, 1943, in Europe (WWII). She was also preceded in death by her mother, Helen Creighton Henning, her father, George Henning, her grandparents, Frank and Ethel Haught Creighton and her brother-in-law, David Smith.

Penny was a member of the First Congregational Church in Marietta where she called the pastor and congregation dear friends.

The family would like to thank Harmar Place for the love and special attention they freely gave Penny. And we’re quite sure she brought smiles to them as well!

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 21, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1:00 with the memorial service following at 2:00. The family would love to hear your stories of times spent with Penny. There will be a designated time during the service for all that are so inclined. No graveside services will be held. Her body will be interred at the beautiful Matamoras Cemetery beside her beloved parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Penny’s abundant life can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org . It is our fervent prayer that one day we can eradicate this cruel disease.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Penny’s family and offers online condolences by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.