Obituary: Walker II, Christopher “Michael”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christopher “Michael” Walker II, died at his home on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Michael is survived by his parents, Erin Miller and Christopher Walker; his siblings, Jasmine Walker (Sean Moody), Garrett Riley, Jordan Walker, Justin Walker and Jada Miller; his grandparents, Elizabeth Miller, Mike Miller, Shellie Miller and Brenda Walker; his aunts and uncles, Ashley Miller (Emily Miller), Collin Miller (Whitney Miller), Annie Miller (Isiah Kirgis), Bryant Walker (Misse Walker), Jason Walker (Amber Walker), Roger Walker and Darryl Strother; his nieces and nephews, Kimora Riley, Sean Moody, Jr., Jayla Moody and August Walker; and several loving cousins.

Services will be held at Calvary Memorial located at 607 Wayside Farms Road in Parkersburg on March 18, 2022. The wake will be held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm with the memorial service to begin at 5:00 pm.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Walker family.

