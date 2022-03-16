Obituary: Warden, Rose Marie Christopher

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Rose Marie Christopher Warden, 66, of Barnett Ridge died in her home in Fleming Ohio at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 14th 2022 from a long battle with cancer.

She was born March 28th 1955 in Mason City West Virginia, a daughter of Lonnie Christopher and Ollie White Christopher. She worked at Big Lots in Marietta for 14 years, and was a devoted housewife, mother, and grandmother for 46 years.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her family.

She married David L. Warden of Marietta on Dec 23 1976. She is survived by her husband David Lee Warden and their four children: son, Brian Warden and his wife Laura of Bremerton Washington and their two children Kaleb and Ayla Warden; daughter Jennifer Meek and her husband David Meek of Columbus Ohio and their four children Emilie, Kaitlyn, Lindsey, and Matthew; daughter Melissa Joy and her husband Travis Joy of Little Hocking Ohio, and their three boys, Ethan, Connor, and Owen; and daughter Melinda Sprouse and her partner Kevin Tucker and their five children McKenzie, Alexis, Landyn, Jaycie and Mason.

She is also survived by her Nephew David Christopher, and her nieces Brenda King Snyder, Carol Ann Christopher Bell, and Carla King Hill.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Ollie Christopher, Her brothers, Leslie and Edward Christopher, and her sister Lillie Belle Christopher King.

Her immediate family would like to offer special thanks to: Dr. Cawley, and the hospice staff that provided her with such excellent care: Becky Strickler, Josh Schneider, Amanda Sturm, and Jordan Schilling; and family friend Robyn Reynolds for her support.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday March 19th at the McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. The burial will follow at the Barlow Cemetery. Friends may call at the McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Friday March 18th, from 1 to 3, and from 6 to 8 p.m. Messages of Sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

