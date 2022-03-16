Ohio State Highway Patrol informs people to be mindful on the road for St. Patrick’s Day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - St. Patrick’s Day is tomorrow and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking people to be cautious on the roads.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, during the last five years, there were a total of 14 people killed in 11 fatal crashes. Of those fatal crashes, five were a result of impaired driving, resulting in eight deaths. Additionally, 137 people were injured on St. Patrick’s Day due to OVI-related crashes. The Patrol made 627 OVI arrests on St. Patrick’s Day from 2017 to 2021.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say the best way for people to avoid the risks of drunk driving or being in a crash is to plan ahead.

“I think the biggest tip we give people is plan ahead and try to designate a driver. We see a lot of impaired driving anyways and then to pile on top of it the holiday like St. Patrick’s Day, everybody’s out drinking their green beer and celebrating. So, I would say plan ahead designate a sober driver. If not, try and use an Uber or cab service,” says state trooper, Nicholas Sutterluety.

Highway patrol officials say that there will be increased patrols on St. Patrick’s Day.

“We want all motorists to plan ahead before they start celebrating, and St. Patrick’s Day is no exception,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “St. Patrick’s Day is synonymous with consumption of alcohol, which makes impaired driving enforcement during the holiday a priority for our troopers so that everyone remains safe.”

In the last five years, impaired driving accounted for 252 crashes on St. Patrick’s Day.

As always, motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report drug activity or impaired drivers.

