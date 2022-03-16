Advertisement

Ohio voter advocate dies at 90, uses obit to get out vote

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Services were held Wednesday for long-time Ohio voting rights advocate Margaret ``Peg’' Rosenfield, who died the day her last letter-to-the-editor ran in the local newspaper.

She was 90. Rosenfield’s obituary reported she died Friday ``after a long battle with the legislature.’’

Medically, it was kidney failure. Rosenfield spent over 55 years advocating for voter access, same-day voter registration and campaign finance reform and against gerrymandering.

Her career included long stints with the Ohio Secretary of State and the League of Women Voters of Ohio.

She was buried at Columbus’ historic Union Cemetery alongside her husband, Al, who died in February.

