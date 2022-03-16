Advertisement

Pleasants Power Station to be deactivated or sold, company says

(WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW ISLAND, W.Va. (WTAP) - Energy Harbor unveiled its plan to become a 100% carbon-free, energy infrastructure and supply company in 2023. As the final step in the transition plan, Energy Harbor will exit the fossil business through a sale or deactivation of its W.H. Sammis Power Station in Stratton, OH and its Pleasants Power Station in Willow Island, West Virginia in 2023. In addition, the company is currently working to divest other non–core, ancillary properties related to its fossil business.

Energy Harbor has filed deactivation notices with PJM Interconnection, LLC (PJM), the regional transmission organization, for the following generating units:

  • W.H. Sammis Diesel Units SAA, B1-B4, Stratton, Ohio (12.5 MW, diesel oil)
  • W.H. Sammis Units 5-7, Stratton, Ohio (1,694 MW, coal)
  • Pleasants Power Station Units 1 and 2, Willow Island, West Virginia (1,368 MW, coal)

These plants represent 3,074 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity and will continue normal operations between now and June 2023. The plant deactivations are subject to PJM’s review for reliability impacts.

“Retiring the fossil fueled plants is a difficult but necessary strategic business decision critical to the continued transformation of our company. I am grateful for the dedication and work ethic of our employees as well as the strong support shown by their union leaders and the communities where the plants are located,” said David Hamilton, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nuclear Officer of Energy Harbor.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Larry D. Burton Obit
Obituary: Burton, Larry D.
William Nutter Trial Update
Jim Mathers Obit
Obituary: Mathers, Jim
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel

Latest News

You qualify for assistance if you are at 60% or below of the median income in West Virginia.
Local organization is offering free heating assistance
Cone N Shake expanding to the former Third Street Deli location
Cone N Shake expanding to the former Third Street Deli location
Ohio State Highway Patrol informs people to be mindful on the road for St. Patrick’s Day
Ohio State Highway Patrol informs people to be mindful on the road for St. Patrick’s Day
Marseant D. Wellman, 35, of Columbus, Ohio
Columbus man arrested on multiple drug charges in Meigs County