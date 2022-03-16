Pleasants Power Station to be deactivated or sold, company says

WILLOW ISLAND, W.Va. (WTAP) - Energy Harbor unveiled its plan to become a 100% carbon-free, energy infrastructure and supply company in 2023. As the final step in the transition plan, Energy Harbor will exit the fossil business through a sale or deactivation of its W.H. Sammis Power Station in Stratton, OH and its Pleasants Power Station in Willow Island, West Virginia in 2023. In addition, the company is currently working to divest other non–core, ancillary properties related to its fossil business.

Energy Harbor has filed deactivation notices with PJM Interconnection, LLC (PJM), the regional transmission organization, for the following generating units:

W.H. Sammis Diesel Units SAA, B1-B4, Stratton, Ohio (12.5 MW, diesel oil)

W.H. Sammis Units 5-7, Stratton, Ohio (1,694 MW, coal)

Pleasants Power Station Units 1 and 2, Willow Island, West Virginia (1,368 MW, coal)

These plants represent 3,074 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity and will continue normal operations between now and June 2023. The plant deactivations are subject to PJM’s review for reliability impacts.

“Retiring the fossil fueled plants is a difficult but necessary strategic business decision critical to the continued transformation of our company. I am grateful for the dedication and work ethic of our employees as well as the strong support shown by their union leaders and the communities where the plants are located,” said David Hamilton, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nuclear Officer of Energy Harbor.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.