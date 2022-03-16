Advertisement

W. Va. University to host Appalachian Studies Conference

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia University is hosting a conference this week devoted to the study and promotion of the Appalachian region.

The 45th annual Appalachian Studies Conference, ``Making, Creating and Encoding: Crafting Possibilities in Appalachia’' is taking place from Thursday to Sunday.

The event will feature craftivism, podcasting and hip-hop performances.

Travis Stimeling is a West Virginia University professor of musicology and one of the conference organizers.

Stimeling said this will be the first time the University has hosted the conference since 1995.

The keynote speaker for the four-day conference will be Deesha Philyaw, whose debut short story collection, ``The Secret Lives of Church Ladies’' is being turned into an HBO Max series.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Humane Society of the Ohio Valley raises nearly $12 thousand from Jordan’s Way fundraiser