West Virginia board OKs contracts for public charter schools

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Contracts have been approved for five public charter schools in West Virginia.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting reports the Professional Charter School Board announced the approval Tuesday.

The contracts are between a school and a management company that will provide the curriculum.

The board in November approved charter schools in Morgantown, Nitro and Jefferson County, along with two online charter schools.

Last month the state Supreme Court lifted a lower court’s temporary blockage of public charter schools.

Charter school implementation is continuing while broader legal issues are considered before the Supreme Court.

Charter school board chairman Adam Kissel says the board is still looking to hire an executive director.

