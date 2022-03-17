1 (800) GAMBLER sees large increase in calls during March Madness

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the American Gaming Association, 45 million Americans are expected to wager during March Madness.

Officials with 1-800-GAMBLER say that they usually experience a surge in calls during March Madness.

Communications director, Sheila Moran says that the line is not only seeing those who are relapsing but also those who are first-time bettors.

“Most of our callers are first-time callers, but that’s a great point. We do hear from a lot of our callers who are in recovery and say March is a really difficult time because all of a sudden everyone around them is talking about filling out a bracket. And that can be tough, and it can be a slippery slope,” says Moran.

Moran says a few ways for people to realize if they have a problem is to keep track of how many times they are gambling and how much each time.

