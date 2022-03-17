Bellars plead guilty to child endangerment

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - An Athens couple pleaded guilty Thursday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to two felony charges each.

Robert Bellar, 55, and Deborah Bellar, 50, both pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and endangering children. Both are felonies.

Athens County Judge Pat Lang sentenced Deborah Bellar to four years in prison for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and ordered a three-year sentence on endangering children to run concurrently. Her husband, Robert, was sentenced to three years in prison with the charges also ordered to run concurrent to each other.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation after Serah Bellar, who was reported missing in 2020, appeared on social media under a pseudonym and made a number of allegations — including sexual assault — against the Bellar family. The investigation led Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Liz Pepper,

First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders and Chief Investigator Jay Barrett to Georgia to locate and interview Serah Bellar. While in Georgia, Blackburn and the rest of the investigation team worked alongside state authorities to execute search warrants which led to the arrest of Jerry and Shayna Chadwick, who were charged with interfering with custody.

Both are incarcerated. To ensure Serah Bellar’s safety, Blackburn requested investigators Reuben Kittle and Trent Eskey drive Bellar back to Ohio and locate a safe place to stay. In the meantime, two brothers of the Bellars’ 18 children were charged in relation to the investigation.

Josiah Bellar, 24, pleaded guilty in November to felonious assault and child endangering and was sentenced to five years of community control with a four-year underlying prison sentence should he re-offend. The case against Jonathan Bellar, 27, is still pending. He is charged with gross sexual imposition. Additionally, the investigation led to charges being filed against now-former Athens County Sheriff’s Office deputy Jimmy Childs.

Childs pleaded guilty in July to a bill of information charging disorderly conduct. During the investigation,

Childs received a call from Robert Bellar and deleted that record while also neglecting to inform his supervisor of the call. He was ordered to surrender his peace officer’s certificate.

“Today was a long time coming. Serah is happy to see the action be punished and will continue her fight,” said Mike Fradin, an attorney representing Serah Bellar.

“We are grateful for the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for listening to Serah and putting these two in prison. We only wish that other agencies would have acted sooner,” he added.

Some of the allegations against those charged go back to as early as 2008. Documented reports exist from 2017, 2018 and 2020 to Athens County Children Services and the Athens County Child Advocacy Center that sexual assault was occurring in the Bellar home. However, no formal action was taken when the investigation was launched, Blackburn lamented what happened to Serah Bellar, saying, “There was an absolute systematic failure in handling these accusations.”

“At every step of this investigation, adults who have committed crimes against children have been arrested and charged. Now, the two whose primary responsibility was protecting the two victims of abuse are headed to prison,” Blackburn said.

“Serah needed someone to listen to her and to believe her. She is a strong young woman who has a lot of healing to do. I hate that this, all of this, happened to her but I’m proud that my office and staff could do their part to help deliver her justice,” said Blackburn.

