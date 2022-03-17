Advertisement

Chipmaker Intel details $100 million education investment

Chipmaker Intel has revealed new details about a $100 million investment in semiconductor research in Ohio and nationally.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Chipmaker Intel has revealed new details about a $100 million investment in semiconductor research in Ohio and nationally.

The update follows the company’s January announcement that it’s investing $20 billion to build a factory in central Ohio in an attempt to help alleviate a global shortage of chips that power everything from phones to cars to home appliances.

The company said Thursday it’s investing $50 million in Ohio higher education initiatives.

Intel said the U.S. National Science Foundation will provide a matching $50 million to advance research on semiconductor design and manufacturing across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

