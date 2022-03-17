Advertisement

Criminal law debate focuses on Ohio inmates early release

The latest debate over a bill updating Ohio’s criminal justice laws has focused on expanding early release opportunities.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The latest debate over a bill updating Ohio’s criminal justice laws has focused on expanding early release opportunities.

A proposal in the 1,792-page legislation would boost the maximum amount of credit that inmates may earn for taking prison programming from 8% to 15% of their sentence.

Kevin Werner is policy director at the Ohio Justice & Policy Center. He says that offering an incentive to complete programing assists the rehabilitation process.

Louis Tobin is the executive director of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association. He says the legislation doesn’t provide a way to prove rehabilitation is taking place.

