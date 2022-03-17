Advertisement

Energy company to retire, sell Ohio, W. Va. power plants

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The owner of a West Virginia coal-fired power plant says it will be sold or retired next year.

Akron, Ohio-based Energy Harbor announced the plan this week for the Pleasants Power station along with a coal and diesel facility in Stratton, Ohio. Energy Harbor says the plan is part of its commitment to become carbon free.

The Pleasants Power station is located on the Ohio River near Belmont, northeast of Parkersburg.

In 2019, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill passed by the legislature to stop charging the Pleasants Power station’s owner a $12.5 million tax.

The plant was owned at the time by FirstEnergy Solutions.

