Obituary: Cadle, Eric Shawn

NEBO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Eric Shawn Cadle, 43, of Nebo, WV, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home.

He was born on December 4, 1978, in Grantsville, WV, a son of Rocky and Charlotte Starcher Cadle of Nebo, WV.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Jayla Ann Cadle and Jessie James Cadle; sister Wendy (Jason) Taylor; brother Jeremiah Cadle; grandmother Anna Margaret Cadle; and nephews Sawyer and Brody Taylor.

He is preceded in death by grandparents Jim and Jessie Starcher and Richard Cadle.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, will conduct a graveside service at Coen Cemetery, Nebo, WV, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

