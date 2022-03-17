Advertisement

Obituary: Cadle, Eric Shawn

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEBO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Eric Shawn Cadle, 43, of Nebo, WV, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home.

He was born on December 4, 1978, in Grantsville, WV, a son of Rocky and Charlotte Starcher Cadle of Nebo, WV.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Jayla Ann Cadle and Jessie James Cadle; sister Wendy (Jason) Taylor; brother Jeremiah Cadle; grandmother Anna Margaret Cadle; and nephews Sawyer and Brody Taylor.

He is preceded in death by grandparents Jim and Jessie Starcher and Richard Cadle.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, will conduct a graveside service at Coen Cemetery, Nebo, WV, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

