Obituary: Crabtree, Bobby “Joey”

Bobby “Joey” Crabtree Obit
Bobby “Joey” Crabtree Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WTAP) - Bobby “Joey” Crabtree AKA Joey C. Jones passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on March 15, 2022.

He was born April 6, 1961 in Portsmouth, OH a son of the late Bob and Flo Crabtree.

Joey graduated from Athens High School in 1980. Shortly after graduation, he moved out of the area to follow his dream of sharing music. His music journey took him all over the country, but Athens, Ohio was always “home” he maintained many friendship and close ties throughout the years. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His memory will live through his loving partner, Laura Mann of Dallas, TX; daughter, Jade (Chris) Jones of Dallas; grandchildren, Paisley, Emma, Jett; sister, Mary (Charles) Lantz of Coolville, OH; nieces, Janelle Putman (Matt Logsdon) Ericka Crabtree; nephew, Charlie Jr. (Heather) Lantz; and too many close friends to mention.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Benny Crabtree.

Per his wishes, there will be no funeral services, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Columbus, OH.

