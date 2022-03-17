Obituary: Linch, Junior Ray

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Junior Ray Linch, 94, of Vienna passed away March 16, 2022 at Worthington Healthcare Center, Parkersburg.

He was born March 27, 1927 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Okey A. and Margie B. Eddy Linch.

Ray was a 1945 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He was an MP in the U.S. Army at the Nuremberg, Germany War Crimes Trial; served in Patton’s Third Army and was a 70+ year member of American Legion, Parkersburg Post 15. His picture is on the Gold Star monument at Spencer’s Landing, Vienna. He was retired as pressroom supervisor for the Parkersburg News & Sentinel. Ray attended Vienna Baptist Church.

He is survived by one daughter, Lola Jean Griffith (Russ); one son, Rodney Linch; four grandchildren, Cyndi Parsons (Craig), Russell Griffith (Jayme), Jeff Linch and David Linch (Tabitha); five great-grandchildren, Adam Parsons (Janaya), Megan McClain (Nathaniel), Lindsey Parsons and Evie and Landon Griffith; and four great-great-grandchildren, Owen, Brooklyn, River and Ellis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Etheleene E. Willis Linch on March 14, 2022; two brothers, Oscar and Delbert Linch; and a sister, Edna Lowe.

Combined funeral services for Etheleene and Ray will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg. Reverend Bill Brown will officiate and burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation for Ray will be 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 at the funeral home.

The family sincerely appreciates the kind and compassionate care given by Worthington Healthcare Center staff.

