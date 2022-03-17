Advertisement

Obituary: Linch, Junior Ray

Junior Ray Linch Obit
Junior Ray Linch Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Junior Ray Linch, 94, of Vienna passed away March 16, 2022 at Worthington Healthcare Center, Parkersburg.

He was born March 27, 1927 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Okey A. and Margie B. Eddy Linch.

Ray was a 1945 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He was an MP in the U.S. Army at the Nuremberg, Germany War Crimes Trial; served in Patton’s Third Army and was a 70+ year member of American Legion, Parkersburg Post 15. His picture is on the Gold Star monument at Spencer’s Landing, Vienna. He was retired as pressroom supervisor for the Parkersburg News & Sentinel. Ray attended Vienna Baptist Church.

He is survived by one daughter, Lola Jean Griffith (Russ); one son, Rodney Linch; four grandchildren, Cyndi Parsons (Craig), Russell Griffith (Jayme), Jeff Linch and David Linch (Tabitha); five great-grandchildren, Adam Parsons (Janaya), Megan McClain (Nathaniel), Lindsey Parsons and Evie and Landon Griffith; and four great-great-grandchildren, Owen, Brooklyn, River and Ellis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Etheleene E. Willis Linch on March 14, 2022; two brothers, Oscar and Delbert Linch; and a sister, Edna Lowe.

Combined funeral services for Etheleene and Ray will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg. Reverend Bill Brown will officiate and burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation for Ray will be 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 at the funeral home.

The family sincerely appreciates the kind and compassionate care given by Worthington Healthcare Center staff.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasants Power Station to be deactivated or sold, company says
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
Christopher “Michael” Walker II Obit
Obituary: Walker II, Christopher “Michael”
Marseant D. Wellman, 35, of Columbus, Ohio
Columbus man arrested on multiple drug charges in Meigs County
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel

Latest News

Susie E. Perkins Obit
Obituary: Perkins, Susie E.
Bobby “Joey” Crabtree Obit
Obituary: Crabtree, Bobby “Joey”
Larry D. Zwick Obit
Obituary: Zwick, Larry D.
William Donald “Willie” Randolph Obit
Obituary: Randolph, William Donald “Willie”