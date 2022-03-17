Advertisement

Obituary: Perkins, Susie E.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Susie E. Perkins Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Susie E. Perkins, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on March 14, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born August 3, 1944, a daughter of the late Dale and Mary Weekley. She was retired from GE Plastics. Susie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family time, in general. She was Christian in faith.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Jeanne Ash and Judy Richards, as well as her husband of 57 years, David.

She is survived by her daughter, Shauna Daniell and her husband, Neil; son, Aaron Perkins and his wife, Kim; and grandchildren, Delaney and Bailey Daniell, and Kaitlyn and Olivia Perkins. She is also survived by her brother, Ben Weekley, of Pennsboro.

At her request, there will be no viewing or services. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

