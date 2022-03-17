Obituary: Randolph, William Donald “Willie”

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - William Donald “Willie” Randolph, 90, formerly of Belpre, died December 17, 2021, at the Treasure Coast Hospice, in Fort Pierce, FL.

Willie was born December 22, 1930 in Belpre, a son of the late Donald H. and Thelma Marie Newman Randolph.

Willie was a U.S. Navy veteran. He had worked as an electrician for Chevron-Gulf and was past president of the Steelworkers Union. He had owned and operated the Cowbell Dairy Bar and Randy’s Corner in Cutler, OH.

Willie was Methodist by faith and was a member of the Belpre Masonic Lodge and Belpre Shrine Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and Karaoke.

Willie is survived by his daughters Dolletta Paul of Parkersburg, Terri Miller (Doug) of St. Marys and Rhea Bailey (Mark) of Parkersburg; step daughter Tina Cunningham; his significant other Joyce Brown of Fort Pierce, FL; brother Robert Randolph of Belpre; 7 grandchildren Sam Wright of Belpre, Jessica Stewart of Parkersburg, Kendall Randolph of CA, Crystal Weaver of Clarksburg, Kyle Miller of Australia, Travis Graham of Parkersburg and Jeremy Bailey of Belpre; 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Larry Randolph, sister Norma Jean Calter and an infant brother.

There will be a memorial gathering from 11am-1pm Saturday March 26, 2022 at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre with graveside services to follow at Rockland cemetery with Rev. David Hubbard officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

