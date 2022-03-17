Obituary: Zwick, Larry D.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Larry D. Zwick, 47, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, due to natural causes.

He was born in Marietta on May 24, 1974, a son of Charles and Mary (Tornes) Zwick.He graduated in 1992 from Skyvue High School and Swiss Hills Joint Vocational School. He was a former employee of Beck Energy Corporation, Chambers Heating and Cooling, Food 4 Less, Riesbeck’s Market and Thermo Fisher Scientific. He was a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Harriettsville.

Larry loved spending time with his family, always being the pitcher for the holiday softball games. He loved sports and helping with community events.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clawrence & Juanita Zwick and Alfred & Hilda Tornes and great nephew, Elijah Hennen.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by five siblings, Lisa (Bruce) Weisend, Bob (Beth) Zwick, Janet (Mike) Abbott, Steve (Gail) Zwick and Kelly Fry; nine nieces, three nephews, Nicole (Josh) Hennen, Kelsey (Andrew) Dunfee, Katlin, Anna and Lexie Weisend, Josh, Lauren and Ethan Zwick, Laken (Korey) Piatt, Allee Zwick, and Taylor and Logan Fry; three great nieces, Madi Hennen, Audrey Dunfee and Lennyn Stack; and one great nephew, Abe Dunfee, all which he adored.

Visitation will be at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil Service held at 3:00 p.m.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Harriettsville, Ohio, with his uncle, The Rev. Dale Tornes and The Rev. John Michael Campbell concelebrating. Burial will follow in St. Henry’s Cemetery.

