Ohio’s high court nixes 3rd set of GOP-drawn Statehouse maps

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected as gerrymandered a third set of Ohio Statehouse district maps drawn by Republicans with the May 3 primary nearing.

The high court sent the maps back to the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission to be redrawn.

Next steps are unclear as a new redistricting process unfolds for the first time. The court’s 4-3 ruling late Wednesday said the commission’s latest plan again violates a 2015 constitutional amendment.

That amendment said the commission must attempt to avoid partisan favoritism and try to proportionally distribute districts to reflect Ohio’s 54% Republican-46% Democratic political makeup.

