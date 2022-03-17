Parkersburg South advances to State Semi-final

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The third ranked Parkersburg South Patriots took on the seventh seeded Wheeling Park Patriots in the Class AAAA quarterfinals.

It was a slow start for both offenses with South leading 11-8 at the end of the first frame.

But, the second quarter was a different story. Parkersburg South went on a 20 to 7 run to go into halftime up 31-15.

The second half was all South as they got the three point ball rolling.

The Patriots of Parkersburg South defeat the Patriots of Wheeling Park 72-46.

Parkersburg South will now continue their playoff push as they advance to the state semi-finals.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.