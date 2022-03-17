St. Marys moves on to Class AA State Semi-finals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The second ranked team in Class AA, the St. Marys Blue Devils took on the seventh seeded Braxton County Eagles in the quarterfinals.

It was a rough showing for both offenses, filled with fouls and tight defense, but St. Marys was able to physically outmatch the Eagles.

The Blue Devils came out on top 51-41 and were led by Waylon Moore.

St. Marys will be playing Bluefield in the semi-finals with a trip the state championship on the line.

