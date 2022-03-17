Two former Pleasants County prosecuting attorneys get motion to stay granted

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney and the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney have been charged for their roles in the “Slow Down for the Holidays” program by taking certain cases in exchange for cash donations to the program.

Prosecuting Attorney, Brian Carr, was charged with 20 counts of multiple violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct along with violations of state code. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Paul Marteney, was charged with five violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct for his role and two other unrelated charges.

According to the statement of charges, they were dismissing minor traffic infractions in exchange for monetary donations to the program. The program typically looks for donations of gift cards or toy donations in exchange for dropping minor traffic infractions.

The program was started in 2008, which allowed for police officers to dismiss traffic citations in exchange for donations of $50 gifts cards or toys which equaled $50. In 2018, Carr was elected as the Pleasants County Prosecutor, which lead to his office and the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Department joining the program.

In early February, both Carr and Marteney asked for an order dismissing the case and a second order for a stay on the case by the hearing panel subcommittee of the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary Board. The first order to dismiss the case was rejected, however the panel did grant the Motion to Stay.

On February 28, the panel agreed to the Motion to Stay because “After reviewing material supplied by both counsels on the issue of the existence of a federal investigation of the defendants regarding their involvement in the ‘Slowdown for the Holidays program’, it was agreed by the parties that there is, in fact, an ongoing federal investigation of the respondents relating to the ‘Slowdown for the Holidays program.”

The case has been stayed for a 90 day period from the present trial date of March 21, 2022. There will be a Status Conference held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

