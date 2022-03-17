Warren HS students joining other high schoolers for leadership summit

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - High school students at Warren High School are coming together with other Ohio high schoolers to learn more on leadership.

There will be a total of 120 students from six different high schools meeting at Warren Elementary on March 18 and 19 for a “Leadership Summit.”

The high schools joining Warren will be, Morgan HS, Shenandoah HS, Riverview HS, Mason HS, and Worthington-Kilbourne HS.

Warren HS principal, Ryan Lemley says that this summit will be designed to help bring students together to not only help each other, but to provide ideas on how to improve each other’s schools.

“So, hopefully we’re going to learn stuff from each other and we’re going to compare, “what are the traditions at your school?” We have a thriving bells program here and not too many high schools have that. So, our bells are going to come in and play. And we’re going to talk about that as a tradition of Warren that maybe certain other schools don’t have. But we might pick up some things from other schools that we want to start new traditions and that our kids will try to take a little pride in,” says Lemley.

Lemley says that students will learn about lessons on how to be an appropriate leader such as proper use of social media and resiliency. And that they will have some fun activities as well.

The children selected for this summit were chosen by nomination of a teacher.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.