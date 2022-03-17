Advertisement

Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments

(KPTV)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grand Jury hands down its indictments. Twenty-two people are listed in the indictment.

Some of the more notable cases are Chase Boggs, who is charged with arson and destruction of property. He is accused of setting his apartment on Red Hill Road in Parkersburg on fire.

Another man, Falcon Owens, is charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury. He was arrested after a domestic dispute in Parkersburg. He allegedly yelled at two juveniles with a hammer in his hand. He reportedly put vegetable oil all over the kitchen counters in an attempt to burn the house down.

