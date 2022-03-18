Advertisement

Ex-W. Va. police officer sentenced for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for...
A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force.(WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force.

Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston.

Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault.

Prosecutors say the person who was under arrest was rendered unconscious and suffered a broken shoulder, a broken nose and a cut to his head that required staples to close.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Venham arrested.
Woman arrested after police chase that starts in Belpre and ends in Parkersburg
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
Pleasants Power Station to be deactivated or sold, company says
Bobby “Joey” Crabtree Obit
Obituary: Crabtree, Bobby “Joey”
Christopher “Michael” Walker II Obit
Obituary: Walker II, Christopher “Michael”

Latest News

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose coupled a directive issued to county election boards...
Ohio pauses preparations for May 3 primary amid map flap
The West Virginia Gold Star Mothers have been awarded a grant to plant legacy orchards as a...
W.Va. Gold Star Mothers awarded grant for living memorial
WTAP News @ 11 - Pleasants Power Plant PKG
WTAP News @ 11 - Pleasants Power Plant PKG
WTAP News @ 11 - Nutter Day 4
WTAP News @ 11 - Nutter Day 4