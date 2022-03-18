Ex-W. Va. police officer sentenced for excessive force
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force.
Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston.
Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault.
Prosecutors say the person who was under arrest was rendered unconscious and suffered a broken shoulder, a broken nose and a cut to his head that required staples to close.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.