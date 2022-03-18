Advertisement

Florida bridgetender faces manslaughter charge in woman’s death

Police said a Florida bridgetender is facing a manslaughter charge in the death last month of a 79-year-old woman. (Source: WPEC/Family photo/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida bridgetender is facing a manslaughter charge in the death last month of a 79-year-old woman who was walking her bicycle across a draw bridge as it opened.

West Palm Beach police arrested the 43-year-old bridgetender on Thursday.

She was on duty Feb. 6 as the cyclist walked across the bridge connecting Palm Beach to the mainland.

The bridge opened just before she made it to the other side, and she fell to her death.

Police say the bridgetender was interviewed by detectives again Thursday before she was booked into jail on one count of manslaughter by culpable negligence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Venham arrested.
Woman arrested after police chase that starts in Belpre and ends in Parkersburg
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
Pleasants Power Station to be deactivated or sold, company says
Bobby “Joey” Crabtree Obit
Obituary: Crabtree, Bobby “Joey”
Larry D. Zwick Obit
Obituary: Zwick, Larry D.

Latest News

Deanna Cook, left, poses for a photograph with her mother Colleen at their home in Malden,...
House passes bill to prohibit discrimination based on hair
A Tennessee woman is helping her Ukrainian family escape the Ukrainian-Russian conflict through...
Ukrainian woman helping family back home through art sales in US
Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says many have been a disappointment because there were no jobs.
Manchin, leaders tout battery plant coming to W.Va.
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
FBI informant testifies about plot to abduct Gov. Whitmer
Robert Harold Clegg Obit
Obituary: Clegg, Robert Harold