Lowell in violation of contaminant level for manganese and iron, according to Washington County Health Dept.

(Arizona's Family)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Washington County Health Department Facebook page, Lowell is in violation of Ohio Revised Code Chapter 6109 as follows: In violation of OAC 3745-82-02, the public water system has exceeded contaminant level for manganese and iron.

Acceptable Health Advisory Levels: Manganese (below 0.05 mg)/Iron (below 0.3 mg/L)

The dates and sample results were:

February 3, 2022 0.474 mg/L 0.92 mg/L

February 10, 2022 0.491 mg/L 0.92 mg/L

February 17, 2022 0.823 mg/L 1.3 mg/L

February 24, 2022 0.576 mg/L 1.04 mg/L

The health department says in its Facebook post the Village of Lowell is working to pursue a new water source and treatment to address the continued manganese issues.

