Manchin, leaders tout battery plant coming to W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Programs to re-train West Virginia’s coal miners and reinvigorate the state’s suffering workforce have been proposed before.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says many have been a disappointment because there were no jobs.

But Manchin said that’s changing with a new electric battery plant coming to the state this year run by the energy startup SPARKZ.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Mulhern Granholm appeared with Manchin in Charleston, announcing a $5 million training initiative she said will be the nation’s first to focus on battery workers.

