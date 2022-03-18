Marietta sets sights on road and park projects

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Spring is just around the corner and the Mayor of Marietta says the city has already started some spring maintenance projects.

Mayor Schlicher says the “All-Out Roll Out” program is about midway through. City workers are trimming trees, repaving sidewalks in neighborhoods, repainting city buildings and crosswalks, tending to cemeteries and parks, and any other maintenance repairs.

Schlicher said Gold Star Park is another big project they are tackling.

“New facility there, new tennis courts..really a whole makeover of that park. New lighting throughout the whole city with LED lights on all the parks, he said.

“We’re trying to do 50 different solar lights along the river trail in the areas that are needed. Almost unlimited things we’re looking at.”

Schlicher said the city also will be working on several road projects with the Ohio Department of Transportation. State Route 7 up through Reno will be repaved as well as route 60. Acme Street will get repaved next year and Putnam Street will begin to receive new bricks as well.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.