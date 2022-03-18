Obituary: Adams, Maxine

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Maxine Adams, 90, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away March 17, 2022, at her residence.

She was born April 19, 1931, a daughter to the late Gay Lloyd Forshey and Willa (Vandike) Forshey. Maxine was a member of the Celebration Center in Belpre, OH.

Surviving Maxine are her sons David Adams (Mary) and Jeff Adams; grandchildren Caleb, Benjamin, Charity, Timothy, Joseph, Sarah, Samuel, and Abigail; 17 great grandchildren, and brother Jim Forshey.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband George Adams; sister Edna and brother Bill.

Services for Maxine will be held Tuesday, March 22, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, at 2pm.

Burial will follow at Lubeck Cemetery. Visitation hours will be held the same day from 12-2pm.

