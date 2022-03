WINGETT RUN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charlotte “Darlene” Berry, 77, of Wingett Run, OH passed away March 16, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by loving family, and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

