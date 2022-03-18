Obituary: Clegg, Robert Harold

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert Harold Clegg, 91, of Parkersburg, WV went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2022. He was born March 12,1931 in Wood County, son of Lloyd Emmett Clegg and Blanche Jenny (Morrison) Clegg.

Harold was raised in Parkersburg and graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1949. He went to work as an apprentice with the IBEW Electrical Workers Union working for 2 years before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He attended the United States Naval Training Center in Bainbridge, MD graduating from training on March 15,1952 and achieving the distinction of being chosen “Honor man” of his Company. Harold had many adventures during his four years in the Navy including visiting Paris and London. He also had the opportunity to go aboard the US Presidential Yacht belonging to Dwight D. Eisenhower and to attend a Garden Party at the White House.

Following his military service, he went to work with the IBEW Local 968 as a full journeyman. He worked as a Master Electrician until his retirement in 1992. Harold was an outdoor enthusiast and loved spending time at his hunting and fishing cabin (which he built with his father) in the mountains near Elkins where his favorite pastime was to find a good spot to catch trout. He also loved spending time at his “farm” in Mineral Wells where he had a saw mill so he could plane his own lumber for projects.

Harold was a self-taught woodworker and made many beautiful pieces for his family including three grandfather clocks. He was very intelligent and was able to build or repair almost anything. If he needed a unique tool to complete a project, he simply invented and built it.

Harold is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose Marie (Southall) Clegg, whom he married on November 15,1958 at First Baptist Church in Parkersburg. He is also survived by his three children; daughter Jennifer L. Powell (Jim); daughter Cynthia A. Harris (Grey); and son Michael H. Clegg (Laura) and four grandchildren; Chelsea Harris, Sam Harris, Caroline Clegg, and Jason Clegg.

Harold is preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Clegg; mother, Blanche Clegg; brother, Charles Clegg; and sister, Betty Cobb.

Funeral services will be Monday at 1:00pm at Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg, with Reverend Rich McClure officiating.

Burial will be in Mt Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com and donations may be made in memory to First Baptist Church in Parkersburg West Virginia.

