Obituary: Cline, Elmer “Elden”

SANDYVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elmer “Elden” Cline, 86, of Sandyville, WV, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born December 20, 1935 in Leroy, WV, a son of the late Elliot and Zona Wilkinson Cline. Elden was a member of the Union Chapel United Methodist Church. He retired from DuPont after several years of service where he was a production foreman and his interests have always been cattle and farming.

Family left behind to cherish his memory include two daughters, Valerie Cline of Parkersburg and Debora Cline of Sandyville, WV; one son, David Cline of Vienna; daughter-in-law, Carol Edwards of Mineral Wells; one brother, Elbert (Vickie) Cline of Leachtown, WV; one sister, Velma (Carroll) Bain of Leroy; six grandchildren, Shaun (Sarah) Murray, Bradley (Robin) Cline, Kristen Cline, Ethan, Lucie and Garrett Cline; and five great-grandchildren, Luke, Chloe and Ruby Murray and Haven and Braylee Cline.

In addition to his parents, Elden was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Canary Cline; infant son, William Cline, son, Dickie Cline; sister, Marie Sullivan and brother, Alfred Cline.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be at the Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Cline family.

