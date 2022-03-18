Obituary: Cottrell, Melanie “Mel” Joy

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Melanie “Mel” Joy Cottrell, 63, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away March 16, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center following a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late George and Magdaline Cottrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter Kaylee Starcher and 3 siblings.

A graduate of Wirt County High School with the Class of 1976, she worked at Wirt Inflatables and was an aide for Wirt County Schools. A Baptist by faith, she loved going to the Senior Citizens for their activities. Her hobbies included crochet, coloring and at the top of her list was her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Amber (Travis) Yoak; grandchildren Dalton Starcher, Randy Starcher and Hayleigh Starcher; step-grandchildren Brooklyn Yoak and Justin Yoak.

Per her wishes, there will be a cremation and no service. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family

