Obituary: Dailey, Robert E. “Puff”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert E. “Puff” Dailey, 82, of Parkersburg passed away March 17, 2022 at Cedar Grove Personal Care Center.

He was born October 11, 1939 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Merle B. and Thelma G. Boston Dailey. He was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and served his country in the US Air Force. Puff retired from the WV Dept. of Highways as a Supervisor. He was an avid golfer and played at Worthington Men’s Golf Association, Golf Club of WV and Woodridge Golf Course. He arranged several golf tournaments to Myrtle Beach and other courses. He loved socializing and singing Karaoke at the Hill House and other establishments.

Puff also enjoyed NASCAR and his favorite snacks being, chocolate and peanut butter, Klondike bars and Coke and peanuts. Puff never met a stranger and was loved by all. He especially loved being with his family.

He is survived by three daughters, JoAnn Bailes (Mike) of Parkersburg, Jackie Hunt (Chris) of Lubeck and Sarah Bunting of Parkersburg; two sons, Robert E. Dailey II of Tifton, GA and Ryan Matthew Dailey of Parkersburg; one brother, Max Dailey (Mary) of Vienna; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Dailey; two brothers, Bill and Jim Dailey; and one sister, Joan Cross.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday March 22, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg with Pastor David Carrico officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery with full military rites by American Legion Post 15.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

