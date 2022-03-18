Obituary: Emerick, Anthony Thomas

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Anthony Thomas Emerick, 37, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He is the son of Loretta Carver Emerick and Kevin D. Emerick.

Anthony enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and especially loved watching UFC fights and movies.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Brandon; one half-brother, Luke; one half-sister, Sarah; step-mother, Tracie; grandmother, Laura “Ellie” Carver and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Anthony was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas Carver and paternal grandparents, Joe and Mary Emerick.

Funeral services will be held at 4 PM, Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, WV, with Pastor Ronald Woodrum officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 PM to 4 PM, the day of the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com

