Obituary: Fortner, Diana Lea

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Diana Lea Fortner, 50, of Parkersburg, WV went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 18, 2022 at her residence.

She was born September 16, 1971 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Charles Davis and Mary Snider O’Brien.

Diana was a Manager with Hardees, both at Belpre and Southside. She loved being a grandma and playing Pokémon Go.

She is survived by her four daughters, Jessica (Keith) Rush, Brooke Morris, Faith Hutson and Hope Hutson; three sons, Ezra Morris (Tiffany Bonnett), Brandon Morris and Gaige Gabbert; two sisters, Kathy Gabbert and Linda Morris; one brother, David Faber; ten grandchildren, Janessa, Lawrence, Gianna, Tiana, Elise, Ezra, Aria, Elizabeth, Isabella and Josiah.

Diana was preceded in death by a sister, Christina Kapek and a nephew, David Givens.

Funeral services will be held 5:00 P.M. Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Lambert-Taman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Bill Grizer. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. until time of services.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Fortner family.

