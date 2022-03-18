Advertisement

Obituary: Hardman, Orlan Lee “Bud”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Orlan Lee “Bud” Hardman Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Orlan Lee “Bud” Hardman, 73, of Parkersburg, formerly of Montana, passed away March 15, 2022 at his residence.  He was born February 25, 1949 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Leonel and Maxine Flesher Hardman.

Bud was an over the road truck driver with 4 million miles of road time during his career.  He was a Vietnam veteran and served in the USMC.

Surviving are four children, several grand and great grandchildren and sister Leona West who resides in Parkersburg.

A celebration of Life will be Monday 6PM at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1901 Park Ave. Parkersburg, WV 26101 with Pastor D. W. West officiating. A reception will follow.  Bud’s wishes were to be cremated and remains scattered in the mountains out west.

