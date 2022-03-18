Obituary: Lynch, Evelyn Hollen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Evelyn Hollen Lynch, 98 of Parkersburg passed away March 17, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born in Clarksburg, WV. the daughter of the late Blonda and Donis Miles Lynch.

She was a homemaker and member of the Crossroads U. M. Church where she had served as Treasurer at one time. She was a member of the Civitan Club, Parkersburg Homemaker’s Club and was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed quilting.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Paugh of West Union, WV. and Iris Meadows (Lanny) of Creston, WV. Six grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hobert Lynch; Three brothers, Hartsel, Charles and William Hollen, one sister, Clara Lynch and one great grandson, Brandon Meadows.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00pm at the Crossroads U. M. Church with Reverend John Frum and Reverend Jeff Mayfield officiating.

Burial will be in the Bethel Presbyterian Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday from 6-8pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg and Sunday at the church one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

