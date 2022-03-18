Advertisement

Ohio pauses preparations for May 3 primary amid map flap

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose coupled a directive issued to county election boards...
Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose coupled a directive issued to county election boards late Thursday with a letter to the Ohio Redistricting Commission.(Frank LaRose Twitter account)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s top elections official has paused certain preparations for the May 3 primary in the face of another court decision invalidating GOP-drawn maps of new legislative districts.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose coupled a directive issued to county election boards late Thursday with a letter to the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

He said counties are now ``simply out of time’' to complete the work necessary to hold Statehouse elections as scheduled.

His order prohibits counties from altering or sending ballots until further notice. LaRose can’t change the election date himself.

That’s up to the Legislature or a federal court.

