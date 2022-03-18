Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Snoopy from the Humane Society of the Ohio valley

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Snoopy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Snoopy is part hound and part Saint Bernard mix. He is from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

He is a 74 pound dog and is neutered. He is a good dog to take for a walk, he is great on long car rides, and he loves to lay down to watch Netflix with you!

If you are looking to adopt Snoopy or any other dogs from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley make sure to visit there website https://www.hsov.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

