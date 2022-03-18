RUNA returns to Peoples Bank Theatre

Advertisement

By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Philadelphia-based Celtic music group returns to the Peoples Bank Theatre this weekend. It’s a show and a tour that’ve been years in the making.

We spoke with Shannon Lambert-Ryan just hours before Runa hit the road for their 2022 winter tour.

She says that this is a tour of make-up performances with many of the stops originally planned back in 2019.

After two years of cancelled shows and recording music remotely... Lambert-Ryan says the group is excited to be back up on stage.

...and she says she’s excited to return to Marietta and to the Peoples Bank Theatre, a venue she’s played multiple times.

“There are so many of those kinds of theaters across the country that have just, for a variety of reasons, not been able to be kept going or renovated in that way...” Lambert-Ryan says. “And so, when you see ones like these that have the original fire wall painted and everything... it’s just, you know, you walk in and there’s just a different magic that’s in the room.”

Lambert-Ryan says the band has also come up with a way to give back during their winter tour.

She invites audience members to bring a pair of new socks to Sunday’s performance.

According to Lambert-Ryan, socks are one of the most requested items by shelters..

These socks will Runa’s Rockin’ Sock Collection will partner with local organizations in each city the band plays a show.

She says socks donated at the Peoples Bank Theatre are going to Washington-Morgan Community Action.

The show is Sunday night at 7.

Tickets are available online, at peoplesbanktheatre.com.

