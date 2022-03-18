Advertisement

UPDATE: The verdict is in for William Nutter’s murder trial

WTAP News @ 5 - Nutter Day 5 Live
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The jury has found William Nutter guilty of voluntary manslaughter and for illegally possessing a firearm. He has been found not guilty of domestic battery.

Nutter is being taken back into custody. His bond was revoked.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 15th at 2 PM.

More information on the unfolding of Friday’s trial will be provided later tonight.

