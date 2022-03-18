UPDATE: The verdict is in for William Nutter’s murder trial

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The jury has found William Nutter guilty of voluntary manslaughter and for illegally possessing a firearm. He has been found not guilty of domestic battery.

Nutter is being taken back into custody. His bond was revoked.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 15th at 2 PM.

More information on the unfolding of Friday’s trial will be provided later tonight.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.