Update: William Nutter Trial Day 5

Court was back in session this morning for the fifth day of the William Nutter murder trial.
By Andrew Noll and Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Court was back in session this morning for the fifth day of the William Nutter murder trial.

The trial is coming to a close as the prosecution and defense teams both finished their closing arguments.

Nutter’s mother left the courtroom emotionally towards the beginning of closing arguments.

The prosecution team believes that Nutter’s brother, Charles Ryan Cottle, is a hero for his actions as he was trying to protect his mother from danger.

The prosecution is also pushing for Nutter to be charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and domestic battery.

The defense team in their closing arguments stated that Nutter was afraid for his life and was acting in reasonable self-defense.

The jury is currently meeting in order to discuss a verdict for the case.

A WTAP reporter is at the trial now and we will have this story updated with more information once the jury has come to a final decision.

