Woman arrested after police chase that starts in Belpre and ends in Parkersburg

Michelle Venham arrested.
Michelle Venham arrested.(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say a woman is arrested after leading officers on a chase.

Police say they tried to pull over a woman named Michelle Venham for driving a stolen car. This was on Main Street in Belpre around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. She then crossed the bridge into Parkersburg. Parkersburg Police Office joined the chase. Police say she went through a few neighborhoods in downtown Parkersburg.

She drove off Lynn Street onto 16th Street. Police say there was a crowd on the sidewalk, and as she lost control of her car, she started going toward the crowd. A Parkersburg Police Officer used thier cruiser to block her, and she hit the cruiser. She then hit another cruiser after that.

She is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and is facing other charges. She is also wanted in Washington County for probation violations.

