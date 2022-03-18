Advertisement

W.Va. Gold Star Mothers awarded grant for living memorial

The West Virginia Gold Star Mothers have been awarded a grant to plant legacy orchards as a...
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Gold Star Mothers have been awarded a grant to plant legacy orchards as a living memorial project.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture announced the $24,000 grant under the agency’s Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Program.

The agency said living memorials are areas where Gold Star Families can gather and remember loved ones lost in the service.

The Gold Star Mothers will plant the orchards to be harvested for local community members.

The Agriculture Department said it will offer pruning and grafting workshops and orchard management training in collaboration with the Gold Star Mothers.

